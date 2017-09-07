NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia University made it to the top global ranking platform the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2018, informed the officials on Thursday.

Jamia features in the 801-1000 ranks list this year out of 1102 institutions worldwide. Of the 42 institution from India, Islamia University is on 18th position. The institutions are examined on five elements- teaching, research, citations, industry income and international outlook, each carrying 13 marks.

“This was the first time that the university has made it among the top 1000 institutions worldwide which reflects JMI’s growing international presence and outreach besides the university’s impetus on high-quality research, publications and teaching. JMI hopes to improve upon its performance for higher ranking in future” said Vice Chancellor, Talat Ahmad expressing his happiness over the ranking.

The World University Rankings, according to its website, is the only global performance table to date that lists top 1,000 research-intensive universities across the five parameters on which it bases the rankings. Teaching was found to be the strongest pillar while making the assessment for JMI, added Ahmad.