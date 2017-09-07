The office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

RAIPUR: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jagdalpur (Bastar) sentenced 10 persons, each to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, for supplying lathe machine tools and explosives to outlawed Maoists.

The scrap dealers Arun Agrawal (40), Balram Naik (30) along with eight others were arrested by the police in June 2015 in Dantewada district on a tip-off from informers and recovered welding and lathe machine tools from them along with some explosives.

The police said, "During the investigation, we found the recovered machines were meant for the Maoist leader Sanjay Kadti with whom the accused remained in touch. The Naxalites use such machines to make or repair weapons."

The police suspected those arrested were part of the urban network of the rebels. After putting them under surveillance for few weeks they were nabbed along with the materials meant for the Maoists. After completion of the probe, the police filed charge-sheet in the court against them.

The NIA court found them guilty of the charges and announced the sentence.