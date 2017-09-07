55-year-old Nirmala Sitharaman started her day in the defence ministry by approving a grant of over Rs. 13 crore for welfare of 8685 retired defence personnel and their dependants.

Sitharaman on Thursday took over as the country’s first full time woman defence minister and the message was loud and clear from her that she will focus on military preparedness, Make in India and welfare of soldiers as her priorities. Pledging to do her best to ensure that defence priorities are well attended to, she added, “I shall be round the clock available.” While approving Rs. 13 crore financial assistance for welfare of ex-servicemen, she said her priority was armed forces families and their welfare. “Let us not for a moment forget that it is in their welfare, in their families welfare that we can ensure that the soldier at the very toughest borders, challenging zones in which they are protecting this country remain absolutely assured that their interests are being taken care of,” she said.

Though Sitharaman took oath as cabinet minister on Sunday, but since Arun Jaitley, who was travelling to Japan for defence cooperation meet, came back on Wednesday night and handed over charge today to Sitharaman.

"My priority will definitely be the armed forces preparedness. It is important that the Indian armed forces receive the attention in terms of giving them every endowment and equipment necessary for them to perform their duty with the best of equipment available,” Sitharaman said while assuming charge.

Arun Jaitley who was holding additional charge since March at South Block after Manohar Parrikar left to take over as Goa chief minister. Since then, there was debate and discussion to have a full time minister for a key ministery like defence.

“I shall attend to all the long pending issues and in consultation and the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) ensure that those pending issues are resolved,” Sitharaman stated.

On the issue of country’s defence capabilities, she laid emphasis on ‘Make in India’ in our defence production. “We shall ensure that the important characters of what makes ‘Make in India’ an important flagship programme of the Prime Minister is given full play for defence production because India as you know is a very big defence equipment procurer.” Soon after taking, at her first engagement organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO, she handed over indigenous military products to central para military forces.

The event which also attended by union Home Minister Rajnath Singh saw the the handing over of armoured bus, bullet proof jacket, Unmanned Arial Vehicles (UAV) and small arms among others to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Noting that the country's "import dependence has gone up," Singh said that the systems being developed by DPSUs under the 'Make in India' initiative will reduce the dependence.