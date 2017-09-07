NEW DELHI: After Gujarat, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will hold interactive sessions with farmers, traders and civil society members in Maharashtra on Friday in a desperate bid to woo these communities.



His intercations with local body leaders in Nanded and with farmers in Parbhani (both in Maharashtra) on September 8 come a week after he held similar sessions with professionals and traders on September 4 in Ahmedabad.



The Congress had lost the support of these communities in the 2014 national polls and also in Maharashtra the same year. In Gujarat, the party has been in the opposition for 19 years. Over the past three years, the Congress has been trying hard to win the confidence of these crucial communities but in vain.



Also, Rahul’s visits had focussed mainly on meeting the top layers in the state. The attempt this time is to bring the masses and local party workers together.



“The visit will help the party connect with the voters and the ground level workers,” Mohan Prakash, AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra affairs, told the New Indian Express.



At a farmers’ rally in Parbhani, Rahul is expected to flag the plight of state farmers and use the occasion to target the Devendra Fadnavis government.



However, in the past the Congress vice president had highlighted the plight of farmers in Uttar Pradesh too but could not win their votes. Party insiders acknowledged the move may not get enough traction to the party in Maharashtra, where the state government announced a farm loan waiver, on the lines of UP.



According to sources, another chalenge for Maharashtra Congress is to bridge the growing gap with former ally NCP, which has of later been making pro-BJP noises.



A case in point is that two NCP lawmakers in Gujarat did not vote for Congress nominee Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha elections despite clear instructions from the top.



However, the Congress had done well in the local body polls in May. Rahul is expected to give a pep talk to the winners in these elections as their role would be important in the next assembly polls.

