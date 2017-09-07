NEW DELHI: Upping the ante against Chinese goods, the RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM)on Thursday said that it would reach out to ambassadors of smaller countries, including Indian neighbours, to mobilise public opinion against the “commercial imperialism” of China.

The SJM also claimed that the Central government is soon going to further impose anti-dumping duties against Chinese goods. “China has unleashed commercial imperialism. People in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and also African countries are agitating against dumping of Chinese goods. The SJM will reach out to a large number of ambassadors of countries affected by the dumping of Chinese goods,” said Kashmiri Lal, Organisational secretary of the SJM in the national capital.

The SJM claimed that Chinese firms are making a profit of Rs 78,000 each year out of the Rs six lakh crore trade with India. “The campaign of the SJM across the country against Chinese goods has so far seen one crore commitment by the people not to buy Made in China goods. The extent of Chinese imports constitute half of the manufacturing productions within the country and if it could be replaced by the domestic goods Indian economy will also come on growth path along with employments,” added Lal.

The SJM general secretary Ashwani Mahajan said that the Indian government had recently imposed anti-dumping duty against 114 goods, which included 94 from China. He said that the Centre in the next round is going to impose anti-dumping duty on 54 products, which include 48 from China.

The SJM sought to pitch in with nationalist fervour, saying that the border skirmishes on one hand and capturing market could not go simultaneously. “The Central government has agreed to amend the public procurement policy and will now buy goods produced by domestic firms even if they are dearer by 20 per cent against the imported goods,” added Lal.