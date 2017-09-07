NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the pleas questioning the validity of a provision permitting a man to have physical relationship with his wife, even if she was aged between 15 and 18 years.

During the hearing, the bench asked how the Parliament could create an exception in the penal law declaring that intercourse or a sexual act by a man with his wife, aged between 15 and less than 18 years, is not rape, when the age of consent is 18.“We do not want to go into the aspect of marital rape. That is for Parliament to see if they want to increase or decrease the age of consent. But once the Parliament decided that we have fixed 18 years as the age of consent, can they carve out an exception like this?” the bench asked.

“When you (government) recognise the age of consent to be 18 years for all purposes, then why this exception,” it asked. Section 375 of the IPC, which defines the offence of rape, has an exception clause that says intercourse or sexual act by a man with his wife, not below 15 years, is not rape, the bench pointed out.

The court also said there was a “conflict” between this exception under the IPC and under the provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012. Centre responded saying, “If this exception under the IPC goes, then it would open up the arena of marital rape which does not exist in India. After due thought and consideration, Parliament decided to keep it (exception) intact.”