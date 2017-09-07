Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

FARRUKHABAD: A suspected time bomb was today found outside the house of a Uttar Pradesh government official in Ismailganj Sani locality here, the police said.

Panic gripped the area after a packet tied with red tape and a clock was found outside the house of revenue officer Ravindra Verma, they said.

Police and bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot to defuse the suspected time bomb.

Superintendent of Police, Dayanand Mishra said it was being probed whether it was a bomb or an attempt to create panic by some mischief-monger.

A bomb squad from Bareilly was also called.