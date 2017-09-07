NEW DELHI: Three trains, including the Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, derailed on Thursday. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal chaired a high level safety meet to zero in on issues causing frequent derailments.

Seven coaches of Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express derailed at 6:25 am near Sonbhardra in Uttar Pradesh, said railway spokesperson adding no passengers were injured.

“The speed of the train was very slow and no casualties have been reported. The passengers were adjusted in other bogies and the train left for its destination. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has sought details of the accident,” the railway spokesperson added.

While Railway Board was still gathering details related to the accident, Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani derailed near Minto Bridge railway station in Delhi at 11:45 am.

“The engine and front generator wagon derailed near Minto Bride, New Delhi. No casualties reported,” said the northern railway spokesperson.

Railways is investigating reasons behind derailments but prime facie both derailments happened because of damaged tracks.

Later, during the day a goods train derailed in Maharashtra.

The two passenger train derailments take the number of derailment in last one month to six. Utkal Express derailed in Muzaffarnagar district of UP killing 22 people on August 19 and nearly 100 passengers were injured when 10 coaches of Kaifiyat Express derailed after hitting a dumper in UP on August 23. No passengers were injured two other derailment.

Meanwhile, the new railway minister Piyush Goyal took meeting of safety directorate and two reasons -- unmanned level crossings and derailments due to defects in tracks were found to be major cause of accidents.

According to railways, five areas of focus have been identified for taking action. These include removing unmanned railway crossing, according priority to track replacement/renewal, expediting procurement of new rails, stopping manufacturing of conventional ICF design coaches and installing anti-fog LED lights on locomotives.

Former railway minister Suresh Prabhu was moved out of the railway ministry owing to recent accidents and slow pace of reforms in railways. After Utkal Express derailment, railway brought in Ashwani Lohani as Chairman Railway Board in place of A K Mital, who quit taking responsibility of derailment.

Several senior officials, including Member Engineering were sent on leave based on prime facie evidence. Railway has accepted negligence by its officials as cause of Utkal Express derailment.

Railway witnessed 371 accidents during NDA's tenure and 346 happened under Prabhu as railway minister. The highest number of 193 passenger deaths since 2016 was reported in 2016-17 was also during his tenure.