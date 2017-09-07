SRINAGAR: Two days ahead of a visit of Union Home Minister to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation, Pakistani troops on Thursday breached border ceasefire and fired on army positions in Poonch sector of the State injuring two army porters.

Defence spokesman in Jammu, Lt Colonel Manish Mehta, said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from small arms and automatic weapons towards army positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu province at around 11.45 am.

He said the army men effectively returned the fire and both sides exchanged gunfire for about 15 minutes.

Mehta said in the Pakistani troops firing, two porters working for army were injured.

“They were evacuated to nearby hospital, where doctors are attending on them. There condition is now stable,” he said.

Another army official said the main aim of the ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops is to push militants into Jammu and Kashmir to cause disturbances in the State.

He said the security apparatus across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in J&K has been beefed up to foil infiltration attempts by militants and prevent militants from sneaking into the State.

“The counter infiltration grid along the LoC and IB has been further strengthened,” the official said adding, “Ahead of the winter, Pakistan may attempt to push as many militant as possible to the State for fomenting trouble”.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops comes two days ahead of visit of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to J&k.

Singh is arriving on three-day visit to the State on September 9 (Saturday) to review the security situation in the State.

Earlier, on September 4, BSF men had foiled an infiltration bid of militants along International Border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu.

The militants tried to infiltrate to this side of J&K in Arnia sector under the cover fire of Pakistani Rangers. However, the BSF men guarding the frontline had engaged the Pakistani Rangers in the gunfire and also foiled the infiltration attempt of militants by killing a militant.

On September 1, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of BSF Kamaljit Singh was killed in the Pakistani troops firing in Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of Poonch.