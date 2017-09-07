NEW DELHI: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday lashed out at the online trolls over the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, asserting that he strongly condemns and deplores the messages on social media.



Prasad took to Twitter to express his anger with a series of tweets and said, “I strongly condemn and deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh”.

Prasad in his second tweet termed the act of trolling shameful and said, “Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that”.

Prasad, in his final tweet, demanded speedy action by Karnataka police over the murder, “I expect that Karnataka police will soon nab the killers of #GauriLakesh at the earliest at take action against them”.

Earlier in the day, the body of Lankesh was laid to rest with state honours at Lingayat burial ground in the crematorium.



Meanwhile, journalists, writers, artists and politicians condemned the killing and protest marches were taken out in different parts of the country.



The senior journalist and activist was shot dead on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar, by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 p.m. As per reports, three bullets were fired in her body.



Gauri was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication.