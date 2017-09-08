MATHURA: The district authorities here have demolished 18 houses, which were built illegally on the Yamuna floodplains, in the last three days, as per a direction of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ravindra Kumar, the drive to demolish the illegal structures was launched on Wednesday. "Eighteen houses have so far been demolished.

The remaining 70 houses, illegally built on the Yamuna floodplains, will also be brought down soon," he said. Kumar said the NGT had ordered to demolish all the illegal structures on the Yamuna floodplains. He added that as per the order, 87 structures had to be brought down by October-end.