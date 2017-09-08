MUZAFFARNAGAR: A clash between members of two castes over an alleged eve-teasing incident in a village here left 18 people injured, police said today.

SP (Rural) Ajay Sehdev said a 17-year-old girl was allegedly harassed by some men belonging to another caste.

Members of the girl's caste confronted them and a clash ensued.

They threw stones at each other. At least 18 people were injured in the incident yesterday, he said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and a case has been registered against around 20 people under relevant sections of the IPC.

Two persons have been detained, the SP said.

A large posse of police personnel has been deployed in the village in view of tension there, police said.

Meanwhile, women members of the girl's caste today staged a protest at Ratanpuripolice station demanding immediate arrest of those who harassed the girl.