18 injured in clash over eve-teasing in Muzaffarnagar
MUZAFFARNAGAR: A clash between members of two castes over an alleged eve-teasing incident in a village here left 18 people injured, police said today.
SP (Rural) Ajay Sehdev said a 17-year-old girl was allegedly harassed by some men belonging to another caste.
Members of the girl's caste confronted them and a clash ensued.
They threw stones at each other. At least 18 people were injured in the incident yesterday, he said.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital and a case has been registered against around 20 people under relevant sections of the IPC.
Two persons have been detained, the SP said.
A large posse of police personnel has been deployed in the village in view of tension there, police said.
Meanwhile, women members of the girl's caste today staged a protest at Ratanpuripolice station demanding immediate arrest of those who harassed the girl.