CHANDIGARH: Armed criminals attacked a police party outside a court complex in Haryana's Mahendergarh town on Friday, injuring four police officials as they freed a murder accused from custody and fled, officials said.

The assailants escaped with murder accused Vikram, said to be a hardcore criminal, who had been brought by police to the court for a hearing.

Four police officials received bullet injuries as the assailants fired at them from close range. One police was shifted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak as his condition was critical.

The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV camera at the court complex in Mahendragarh, 125 km from Delhi.

It was not known if the police officials fired back at the assailants.

Mahendergarh's Superintendent of Police Anil Dhawan said that raids were being conducted to nab those involved in the shootout.