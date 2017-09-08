NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four Income Tax (IT) officers in connection with an ongoing probe into a corruption case, allegedly involving the principal commissioner, IT department, posted at Ranchi, it said today.

On July 10, the central probe agency had registered an FIR against several IT officers in Ranchi, including the principal commissioner, on charges of criminal conspiracy, accepting illegal gratification, criminal misconduct etc.

The principal commissioner was arrested by the CBI on July 12.

The agency has now arrested four more IT officers Ranjit Kumar Lal, Sunil Kumar Gupta, both posted at Ranchi, Tarun Roy, posted at Koderma and Vinod Kumar Pal, posted at Hazaribagh -- in connection with the case, a CBI spokesperson said here.

The officers, in connivance with the principal commissioner, were allegedly providing undue favours to businessmen, who were slapped with a heavy tax liability, in return for huge bribes, he added.

Following the FIR, raids were conducted at 23 (18 in Kolkata, five in Ranchi) premises of the accused persons.

"Rs 3.7 crore (approx.) in cash, 6.6 kg (approx.) of gold and some incriminating documents, including one related to a flat worth Rs four crore (approx.), were recovered during the raids of the premises and a locker of the principal commissioner," the CBI spokesperson said.