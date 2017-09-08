NEW DELHI: Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, who has a knack for being involved in some controversy or the other, faced the flak on social media for using a foul language to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his posts on social media platform Twitter, Singh lifted a third person’s comments to describe Modi’s followers as Bhakts in a condescending reference and alleged the PM had fooled the nation.

“And believe me there is no match for Modiji in the "Art of Fooling". Any objections Modi ji?,” Singh tweeted.

The tweeple did not like his comments and hit back at the Congress leader with strong comments and even trended “GaaliWaaliCongress” hashtag.

“Uncle I have no idea why you need to resort to abusive language. its sign of looser. Be dignified, put your facts, opinion why degrade,” tweeted one handle in the name of MonicaNitin.

“You are simply making PM Modi more powerful and your such mudslinging is not helping you being responsible opposition #Reflect,” tweeted Meera.

Singh, who seemed to enjoy the online conversation further targeted the PM.

“Naturally Modi Bhakts are up in Arms against me but I enjoy their abuses because they are being fooled by Modi and Paid also,” he said in another tweet.

The Congress leader, who tweeted an alleged video of a well-known TV journalist, in which he criticised PM Modi, later apologised for doing so as angry tweeple bombarded him with reactions.



Singh, the two-term former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, is not new to controversies and has often been in the forefront in targeting the BJP particularly the PM.



Singh, who supervised key states for the Congress, found himself out of favour after the party failed to form a government in Goa despite winning more seats than the BJP. LocaL leaders alleged Singh had sabotaged the party from within, something he denied.



However, soon the charge of poll-bound Karnataka and later of Telangana was taken away from Singh, who now supervises only Andhra Pradesh.



Earlier he had alleged Telangana police was urging Muslim youth to join Pakistan’s ISI and even blamed that Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh was hand in glove with the Naxals.



BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao hit back at Singh.

“Digvijay attacking NaMo as Cong's voice. His party treats him like dirt. Sample,” Rao tweeted a link to a news report stating the leader was not allowed to enter a party conference in his home state.