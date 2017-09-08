MUMBAI: Senior leader Narayan Rane today said he didn't attend Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi's rallies in Maharashtra because he hadn't been invited.

Speaking to reporters in Sindhudurg district, Rane said he didn't attend Rahul Gandhi's meetings in Marathwada region today because he wasn't invited by local leaders from Nanded.

Rane's remarks come amid recent reports that he was on way to joining the BJP.

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan hails from Nanded and was present at Gandhi's Nanded and Parbhani rallies.

"Party workers from Marathwada attended the rallies today. Had the programme been in Mumbai, I would have attended," said Rane, a former chief minister.