NEW DELHI: Does mere retweeting of a tweet amount to criminal defamation? It was a question raised by AAP leader Raghav Chadha before the apex court Thursday. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh and Deepak Bajpai are facing a criminal defamation suit after they claimed that finance minister Arun Jaitley was allegedly involved in corrupt practices when he was the president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), a post he had held from 2000 to 2013.

Chadha has moved the SC against the Delhi HC’s July 11 order which had refused to stay proceedings in a lower court against him in the defamation matter and had posted his plea for hearing in October.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Chadha, alleged that the AAP leader has been made to face the defamation case only because he retweeted certain alleged objectionable tweets of Arvind Kejriwal. Chadha, the national spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party, in his plea demanded an urgent hearing in the case.

In his plea, Chadha had said, “We had raised an important question of law before the high court as to whether the trial court could have summoned him without determining if the alleged defamatory statements, which were purportedly made through Twitter, were covered under penal provisions of defamation under the IPC.”

A bench fixed the hearing on the issue for Monday. Jaitley had denied all the allegations levelled by the AAP leaders in December 2015 and filed a civil defamation suit seeking `10 crore damages from Kejriwal and the others.