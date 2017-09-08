SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s former Chief Minister and opposition National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday demanded release of separatist leaders arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) during its ongoing probe into militancy and separatist funding in the State.

"I will consider the NIA raids valid only if something substantial comes out from them. If it is just to scare and harass the separatist leaders, then the NIA and Government of India (GoI) are wrong. “No matter how much atrocities they commit, people in Kashmir won’t sell their ideals,” Abdullah told reporters on sidelines of a function to remember his father and founder of National Conference, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his death anniversary, here today.

He said the separatist leaders arrested by NIA should be released so that they can meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is arriving on a four-day visit to the State tomorrow.

“They should be released so that they can tell him (Singh) what is in their hearts and minds,” Abdullah said.

Seven separatist leaders including son-in-law and close aides of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani have been arrested by NIA. Besides, a Sikh lawyer from Jammu, who was affiliated with Geelani’s Hurriyat, a leading Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali and two young Kashmiris accused of stone pelting are also in NIA custody.

Abdullah alleged that the ongoing NIA probe is being carried out only to create turbulence in Kashmir.

He asked the NIA to investigate the money spent by the central government to fragment NC. “Crores of rupees were spent to fragment NC. They know till the time the NC flag is there, they can’t do anything with J&K people”.

On J&K’s Accession, the NC president said, “With whom we had acceded, they could not do justice with us”.

“Today’s condition in India has reached to the point where Muslims don’t think they enjoy security in the country,” he said.

Referring to killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, Abdullah, an NC MP, said, “A woman journalist who was writing against RSS was killed. She was killed to silence her. They are wrong as the voices cannot be silenced. It cannot be muzzled.”

“Gauri’s killing is the most tragic event for all, who want to defend democracy and fight communal forces. We will continue to support all those people, who are fighting against communal elements in the country,” he said.

Asked whether he has any expectation with Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s 4-day visit to J&K, he said, “I don’t have any expectations with the visit”.

“He will come and meet the people. What happened to MPs delegations that visited Kashmir last year? What happened to their recommendations? Nothing happened and we don’t think anything will happen now,” he said.

Addressing party workers, Abdullah said, “My father used to tell you to eat potato. But you did not follow him and now you are facing slavery and it is not leaving you”.

“They want to make us slave. We are not ready for it. We are free people and will remain free,” he said.

Abdullah said the assault on Article 35-A, which grants special privileges to J&K residents, is an assault on the soul and identity of J&K people.

“We should all unite to defend our honour,” he said.