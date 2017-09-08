A passenger stands at an Indigo Airlines' counter as she waits to get her boarding pass at the Srinagar airport . REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

In a bid to ban unruly passengers from flying, the government on Friday released regulations for 'no fly list'. The civil aviation ministry has categorised unruly misbehaviour into three categories. Those three categories of misbehaviour are: verbal, physical and life-threatening.

If a person is found guilty of verbal misbehaviour, he can be banned from flying for upto three months. If the unruly misbehaviour is of physical nature, the person can be banned for upto six months whereas if a person is found engaging in life-threatening behaviour, the person can be banned for a period ranging from two years till lifetime.

Decision to impose a flying ban on unruly passengers would be taken up by an independent three member commitee of the concerned airline where the alleged misbehaviour took place. The committee has to decide the matter within 30 days. Till the matter is decided by the committee, the concerned airline may impose a flying ban on that 'unruly' passenger.

After the committee rules in the matter, both parties will have the liberty to file an appeal against the decision before an appellate commitee.

India's safety regulator Directorate General​ of Civil Aviation will maintain a national no fly list that will contain names of unruly passengers provided by different airlines to DGCA. Briefing journalists, civil aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said, "The No-Fly ban will be in addition to any statutory legal action that can be taken against the offender under existing laws."

Earlier this year Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad assaulted an Air India official. Following this, all domestic airlines banned Gaikwad from flying, so much so that he had to travel by train. The ban was rescinded, but after Gaikwad submitted an apology.