SIRSA: Heavy security has been deployed in Sirsa and surrounding areas in wake of search operations at the Dera headquarters which are to begin later today.

41 companies of Paramilitary Forces, four columns of the Army, the Haryana Police from four-five districts, 16 Checkpoints, one SWAT team and one dog squad have been deployed.



A bomb squad will also accompany the officials and security personnel inside the headquarters in Sirsa.

A curfew has also been imposed in the areas surrounding the Dera and there will be no relaxation given in these areas till the search operation is on.

The police has entered the headquarters and the search operations will begin once Court Commissioner A.K.S. Pawar comes.



Ahead of the search operations, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's close aide and Dera chairman Vipassana Insan has appealed the self-proclaimed godman’s followers to maintain peace.

"The Dera has always followed the law. We appeal to all the followers to maintain peace," Vipassana Insan said, in a statement.

Earlier on September 5, the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave orders to conduct a search operation at the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda, under the supervision of a judicial officer.

This order came after the Haryana Police seized a cache of 33 licensed weapons of the Dera Sacha Sauda. These weapons include 14 revolvers, nine guns, four rifles and other modified weapons.

The police later seized and sealed all the weapons.