LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar today directed officials concerned to promptly complete all formalities for setting up "drug corporation" facilities to make medicines available to the people.

Addressing a meeting here, the chief secretary also asked for making maximum efforts to carry out immunisation programme for women and children in the state.

Directing deployment of trained medical and paramedical officers in the high-priority 25 districts affected by Japanese Encephalitis/ Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (JE/AES) diseases, he told the officials to ensure that necessary equipment and medicines are available for the people.

He said for preventing spread of JE/AES diseases, special training should be given to the staff concerned and a drive should be carried out for full immunisation.

Issuing necessary directives for improving the medical and health sector, the chief secretary sought proper implementation of "Action plan for Uttar Pradesh" prepared by a joint working group of the state government and NITI Aayog.

Kumar stressed on the need for effective execution of health-related schemes, especially in 25 districts where the progress report is not up to the mark, besides making ambulance and advance life support services more effective.

Stressing on the importance of proper publicity of issues related to health to make common people aware about how to avail medical facilities in hospitals near their localities, he said all modes of publicity like TV, radio, newspapers, hoardings should be used for the purpose.

In view of shortage of medical officers and specialists in government hospitals, a decision was taken to provide work-based incentive to specialist doctors besides posting them in community health centres and district hospitals with their permission after walk-in-interviews.

It was also decided in the meeting that doctors with only MBBS degree be given special training in order to prepare them for dealing with complicated cases of pregnancy.

The chief secretary said that special incentive be given to the medical experts and doctors working in rural and far away areas.

Also for health centres which do not have doctors, Ayush Medical officers should be trained and deployed there, Kumar also said.