File image of CBI main office in New Delhi. | PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal minister and Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second consecutive day today in connection with the Narada sting operation case.

Chatterjee, a senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, arrived at the CBI office here in the morning and his interrogation continued till evening.

He was interrogated by the CBI officials yesterday also.

The mayor was purportedly seen accepting money from a businessman in the Narada tapes.

Several other TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, also allegedly accepted money from Narada News CEO Matthew Samuels, who posed as the businessman while conducting the sting operation.