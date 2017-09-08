SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be arriving on four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday to review the security situation in the State and interact with stakeholders including political leaders, traders and civil society members.

Singh, however, is unlikely to meet the separatist leaders during his four-day stay in the State.

BJP spokesman, Khalid Jehangir, told New Indian Express that Singh would be arriving on the four-day visit to the state tomorrow.

It would be the first 4-day visit of any home minister to the state since 1947, he said.

Sources said HM would stay in Srinagar for two days and leave for Jammu, winter capital of the State, on September 11 morning. He would leave for New Delhi on September 12 afternoon.

Jehangir said HM’s four-day visit to the State is follow up of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on August 15 that abuses and bullets would not resolve problems of Kashmiri people but embracing them will.

“It is outreach of PM’s speech that HM would be staying for four days in J&K to meet people and listen to them,” he said.

According to Jehangir, the HM would be meeting all stakeholders including leaders of political parties, traders, civil society members, youth, security officials and government representatives.

Singh would also be meeting Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Governor N N Vohra, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and other cabinet ministers in the PDP-BJP coalition government.

Jehangir said Singh would also be travelling to south Kashmir, which was epicenter of last year’s unrest following killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.

South Kashmir comprising four districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian has turned into the stronghold of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba militants.

“In south Kashmir, the home minister will meet youth, cross section of people and security officials,” the BJP spokesman said.

In Srinagar, the home minister would will also chair meeting of unified headquarters, the highest decision making body on security affairs. The meeting would also be attended by J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and top police, CRPF, army, intelligence and civil officials.

Jehangir said the focus would be that nobody should be allowed to exploit the youth of Kashmir and death and bloodshed should stop so that youth can prosper and follow Modi’s vision.

Another top BJP leader said the home minister won’t be meeting the separatist leaders.

“We won’t be sending an invitation to separatists to meet him. If they want to meet him, they are welcome to meet him but no invitations would be sent separately to them,” he said adding, “Singh is home minister of every one and anybody can come and meet him”.

He said as a ruling party in country, they have no objection in somebody wanting to meet home minister. “He is there to listen and act”.

He, however, said if some people don’t want to meet him, it does not matter because majority would be meeting him.

BJP chief spokesman Sunil Sethi told New Indian Express that Singh during his stay in Jammu would be meeting representatives of political parties, social groups, NGOs, traders and civil society members.

The Home minister would also be visiting the border areas of Poonch and Rajouri, which have witnessed ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops.

He would interact with troops and officials there to have first hand information of the situation and review the security apparatus along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

Another BJP leader said it is unlikely that the home minister would address a public rally in Jammu. “As of now there is no such activity”.

He, however, was quick to add that it cannot be said with certainty whether a public rally would be held or not.