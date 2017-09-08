SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake a four-day official visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday and will hold confabulations with an “open mind” with a cross-section of the society to seek a solution to the vexed problem in the state. It would be the first four-day visit by any home minister to the state since 1947, said BJP spokesperson, Khalid Jehangir.

“I am going with an open mind and I am willing to meet all those who come to meet me. We want a resolution to the problems,” Singh told media representatives on the sidelines of a function here.

Sources said Singh would stay in Srinagar for two days and leave for Jammu, the winter capital of the state, on the morning of September 11. He would leave for New Delhi on the afternoon of September 12.

During his visit being seen as the Centre’s outreach initiative, Singh will tour Srinagar, Anantnag, Rajouri and Jammu where he will meet civil society members, leaders of political and social outfits, business leaders and others.

Singh will be accompanied by newly appointed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials of the ministry. The minister will also meet Governor N N Vohra and chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and review the Prime Minister’s development package for the state and the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, Singh is expected to attend a comprehensive security review meeting with the chief minister and the top brass of the army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police. He is also likely to interact with college students in Srinagar to get their views on the Kashmir situation, officials said. Singh, however, is unlikely to meet separatist leaders during his four-day stay in the state.

Jehangir said Singh’s four-day visit to the state is a follow-up of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on August 15 that abuses and bullets would not resolve problems of the Kashmiri people but embracing them will. “In south Kashmir, the home minister will meet youth, a cross section of people and security officials,” the BJP spokesperson said.

Jehangir said the focus would be that nobody should be allowed to exploit the youth of Kashmir and that death and bloodshed should stop so that youth can prosper and follow Modi’s vision. The home minister would also be visiting the border areas of Poonch and Rajouri, which have witnessed ceasefire violations by the Pakistani troops. He would interact with troops and officials there to gain first hand information of the situation and review the security apparatus along the Line of Control and International Border.

Another BJP leader said it is unlikely that the home minister would address a public rally in Jammu.

South Kashmir was the epicenter of last year’s unrest following killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.