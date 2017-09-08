Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

SRINAGAR: Authorities today imposed restrictions in parts of the city in view of protests called by separatist groups against the alleged atrocities on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

"Restrictions are in place in the Nowhatta police station and Urdu Bazar post areas as a precautionary measure," a police official said.

Separatists Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Mohammad Yasin Malik and Syed Ali Shah Geelani have called for peaceful protests across the Valley after Friday prayers against the persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The Rohingya, branded illegal immigrants in Myanmar and mostly denied citizenship, make up the vast majority of the dead and displaced since 2012.

Due to the ongoing bout of violence, thousands of them have fled to neighbouring countries either by land or boat.