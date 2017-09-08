NEW DELHI: One should always give back to the society because a person’s prestige is directly associated with what he returns to the society after gaining from it, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday. Bhagwat was speaking at an event organised as part of silver jubilee celebrations of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation. The RSS chief exhorted people and organisations to engage in social work. He said, “Nowadays, people think that if they earn more money, they will become famous. But the reality is that they won’t become famous unless they return part of it to the society.”

Praising GMR chief GM Rao for carrying out corporate social responsibility (CSR) for 25 years with dedication and complete responsibility, Bhagwat said, “I have seen that despite being busy, you also look after the CSR activities with sensitivity and it is this sensitivity which makes your social work special.”

Elaborating on this, Bhagwat said a lot of organisations were contributing through CSR but they are doing it because they think it’s fashionable and will get them fame. “That’s not how social work should be done. It should be done with sensitivity. You will understand responsibility only when you are emotional. It has been part of our culture to contribute towards society from whatever you earn.”

Bhagwat recalled an incident to point out that it is selflessness and emotional attachment which translates into social work. He said that during the Kargil War days, the railway employees of Nagpur had collected money for the army personnel and the day when the amount was to be given, a beggar came to the railway employees and offered them his last three days’ collection for the army personnel. “This was emotional attachment and selflessness,” he said. Bhagwat added that if a person had emotions, then responsibility would come automatically. The event was also attended by Union ministers Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Jayant Sinha, YS Chowdary and BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy.