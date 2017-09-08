SRINAGAR: Six policemen were injured today as protestors set ablaze a police vehicle and clashed with law enforcing personnel over the issue of Rohingya Muslims in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A police official said that Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Yousuf was beaten by a mob and his bullet proof police vehicle set ablaze during clashes between protestors and law enforcing personnel.

He said the injured officer has been taken the district hospital for treatment.

Clashes broke out soon after Friday prayers as a large number of people protested against the alleged "persecution" of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

However, the protests turned violent when the police asked the people to disperse, the police official said.

He said miscreants started pelting stones at the cops, who used batons and tear smoke shells.

Intermittent clashes were going on till last reports came in and a total of six policemen were injured.

Separatists leaders had called for peaceful protests against the alleged "persecution" of Rohingyas and show solidarity with them.