BIJNOR: Three members of a family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a bus coming from the opposite direction on Bijnor-Chandpur Road, police said today.

The incident took place late last evening when the UP Roadways bus lost control on the Bijnor-Chandpur Road and hit a buffalo cart in front of it and then hit the two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

All the three riders, Riyasat (35), his wife Rizwana (28) and their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Ayesha, were crushed to death, they said.

The family was returning home in Bijnor from Bashta village, in Chandpur, where they had gone to attend a function.

Bijnor SHO Fateh Singh reached the accident site and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The bus was taken into custody.

The driver and the conductor of the bus are at large.

After the accident, the bus hit a tree before coming to a stop. Two people riding in the buffalo cart, farmer Buddh Singh and his wife, also suffered minor injuries, police said.