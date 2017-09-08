ALIGARH: A powerful blast today ripped through a house in the Beemanagar locality here, killing two persons and injuring at least six others, the police said.

The explosion occurred in the Banna Devi area on the city outskirts this morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast was so powerful that it damaged buildings and vehicles in a radius of 40 meters.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Pandey told PTI that forensic experts were investigating the cause of the blast though eyewitnesses said it occurred due to an LPG cylinder leak.

The injured were rushed to the AMU medical college hospital and the district hospital. The condition of two of them is serious.

The police are trying to ascertain the identity of those killed.