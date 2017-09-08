MUMBAI: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday tried to rally the party faithful by forecasting that the party would ultimately return to rule some day.

"They might win one or two elections. But we need not get disheartened by that. We shall emerge as the winners and the rulers ultimately," he said to at a rally of party workers from Marathwada in Nanded.

He blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving concessions worth Rs 65,000 crore to Ratan Tata for his Nano car project while not giving even a rupee to farmers in the last three years.

"A single man was given Rs 65,000 crore when Modi was chief minister of Gujarat. But he has not given anything to farmers," Rahul Gandhi said as.

Rahul Gandhi appealed to party workers to rise to the role of opposition and reach out to the people and give voice to their woes.

"The government has betrayed farmers by trying to change the law giving more compensation for their land. Then they betrayed the common man by snatching away the cash in their hands under the guise of demonetization and then they betrayed small shop owners by bringing in GST. We will have to support them all," Rahul told party workers.

Rahul also told party workers that Congress is the only uniting force of India while the BJP and the RSS represent divisive forces.