PATNA: Two journalists working with Hindi dailies were attacked in separate incidents in Bihar’s Arwal and Muzaffarpur districts on Thursday, raising concern among the media fraternity and intelligentsia.

While Pankaj Mishra, a reporter with the newspaper Rashtriya Sahara, was shot at by two bike-borne men linked to a local MLA of the ruling JD(U) in Arwal district, Manoj Kumar, a reporter with the newspaper Aaj, was beaten up by a group of liquor smugglers in Muzaffarpur district.

Mishra was fired at when returning from a bank with `1 lakh. The attackers snatched the cash and his laptop before fleeing. One of them has been arrested. Kumar had written several reports about liquor smuggling in the area.