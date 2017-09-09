GANDHINAGAR: The BJP today said it has received an overwhelming response from young supporters to party president Amit Shah's programme in Gujarat tomorrow where he will reply to their questions via video conference.

The event, 'Adhikham Gujarat' (resolute Gujarat), will see more than 1.5 lakh youth in the age group of 16 to 35 years join Shah live through video conferencing across over 250 centres in the state, BJP state president Jitu Vaghani said.

Union and Gujarat ministers would also be present at some of the centres, he said.

Union Minister of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Mines, Narendra Singh Tomar is expected to be present in Vadodara, Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district, and Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir at Gandhidham in Kutch, Vaghani told reporters.

Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur will also join them in Rajkot, he said.

The party has received over three lakh questions for Shah through social media platforms, most of which are related to issues like the place of youth in politics, job scenario, health situation in the state, floods, GST, demonetisation, agriculture, education and road infrastructure, among others, he said.

The event aims at mobilising the ruling party's young support base as a part of its campaign for state Assembly elections due later this year, he said.

Shah will reply directly to questions put to him by youth joining him from 250 centres across the state through video conferencing while seated at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Ahmedabad, he said.

We have received an "overwhelming" response from youth for the event on social media platforms. More than 1.5 lakh youth are expected to participate," Vaghani said.