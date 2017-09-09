BADAUN: As many as 16 people from different villages of the district have been booked for allegedly "misusing" the public money by not constructing a toilet in their houses even after getting funds from the government, a senior official said today.

"Stringent action will be initiated against those who do not construct toilets under the Namami Ganga scheme. In this regard, FIR was registered against 16 people, living in various villages under Ujhani police station of the district," District Magistrate, Anita Srivastava said.

She said that these people, despite significant passage of time and repeated notices, failed to begin building of toilet in their homes, "which is a misuse of public money".