JAMMU: Twenty-nine patients have tested positive for dengue and swine flu here, a senior government official said, while assuring that necessary measures have been taken to prevent the spread of the diseases. "While 24 patients have been tested positive for dengue, five others are being treated for swine flu," Director, Health Services, Jammu, Gurjeet Singh told PTI.

Asserting that there was no death reported either from dengue or swine flu, he said necessary measures like fumigation have been taken to prevent the spread of the diseases.

Six women and four children were among the 24 dengue patients who have recovered fully after treatment at different hospitals.

Of the dengue cases, the highest at 17 have been reported from Jammu, two from Samba and one each from border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, Doda, Udhampur and Kathua, he said.

All the five swine flu cases were reported from Jammu and the patients are under treatment and stable, he said.

Singh said there was no need to panic as the situation is not "alarming".

"We are on the job and the situation is well under control," the director said.