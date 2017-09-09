PATNA: With the hooch death toll in Ranchi rising to 16, Jharkhand government has suspended 13 policemen who were found involved in the sale of illicit liquor and announced an award of Rs 1 lakh for each village that becomes liquor free.

“Investigations found that several constables of Jharkhand Armed Police were involved in the sale of illicit liquor, which led to the death of some people. As many as 16 constables have been placed under suspension for their role in sale and supply of illicit liquor,” said Sudhir Kumar Jha, DIG of Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) on Friday.

Two JAP constables were among 16 people who died after consuming spurious liquor that was made locally in Ranchi. Sources said investigations found that the suspended JAP constables had put stickers saying ‘For paramilitary forces, Sale in Jharkhand only’ on the bottles of the illicit liquor.

“Investigation into the manufacture and supply of illicit liquor is on. Ranchi police, CID and Special Branch are conducting further probe. Action will be taken against whoever is found involved,” said ADGP Rezi Dungdung, who had ordered the suspension of the 13 JAP constables found guilty in the investigation conducted by the DIG.

The illicit liquor hub in Ranchi was located in the JAP-1 campus close to the state secretariat Nepal House at Doronda. Ranchi police and municipal authorities on Thursday razed about 90 shacks inside the JAP-1 campus where about 30 hooch shops had been functioning.

The Raghubar Das-led state government, which handed the wholesale liquor business to state-owned Jharkhand State Beverages Corporation Limited a month ago, on Friday published advertisements in local newspapers offering a reward of Rs 1 lakh to each village that becomes liquor free. The government also issued a toll-free number for the people to inform about sale of illicit liquor.

The Opposition parties, unimpressed by these moves, blamed the state government for the hooch deaths and involvement of JAP personnel in sale of hooch. Congress has called for Ranchi bandh on Saturday.