KOLKATA: BJP national president Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to the city from September 11 to 13 to expand the party's base in Bengal.

According to West Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu, Shah is scheduled to arrive in the city on September 10 at around 11 pm and hold hold meetings with party's leaders at the ICCR the next day.

"On September 12 he is scheduled to meet party workers who are victims of violence perpetuated by TMC and will also meet the intellectuals of the city," Basu told PTI.

Basu said Shah is scheduled to hold a press meet on September 13 and will also hold a meeting with a merchant chamber of commerce.

According to state BJP sources, detailed report of party's rise in vote share in the just ended civic polls in seven municipalities will be placed before him.

Shah had last visited Bengal in April this year.