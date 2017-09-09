NEW DELHI: Hitting back at Congress General Secretary Digvijaya Singh for his retweet of a derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he was ashamed that the Congress leader was once a Chief Minister and belonged to his state.

"Jako prabhu darun dukh dehi, taki mati pehle har lehi (If God wants to bestow pain on someone then first of all he will take away his intellect from him)," Chouhan told IANS.

"I am ashamed that he was Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. The man, who had been Chief Minister for 10 years and is a national general secretary of the oldest party of the country, has used such words for the Prime Minister of the country," he said.

"Even ruffians don't use such words on roads. I feel ashamed even uttering that word," he added.

Chouhan was reacting to Digvijaya Singh's retweet in which he used a derogatory remark against the Prime Minister, but later insisted that the words were not his after a controversy erupted.

Singh had retweeted a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that said: "My two achievements - Made fools of bhakts, made bhakts out of fools" in Hindi. The meme had used an uncivilised word for "fool" in Hindi.

Digvijaya Singh shared the tweet with a disclaimer: "Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the 'Art of Fooling!'"

"He is using such words after attaining this level in politics. I am ashamed that he belongs to Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Chouhan said that Singh should at least maintain some decency. "He has crossed all the limits of decency. He must maintain some decency," Chouhan said.

He said Singh always preferred to be in the limelight by saying controversial things. "If he continues like this then the Congress will be decimated and only God can save the party," he said.