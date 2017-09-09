A woman along with her kid wades across the flooded road in Assam. (File Photo | AP)

GUWAHATI: Three Assam districts were still affected in the latest wave of floods, which has claimed 75 lives.

An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report said, altogether 172 villages in Morigaon, Dhemaji and Nagaon are affected with Morigaon being the worst hit.

Around 28,600 people in the three districts are still affected and 11,115 hectare crop area inundated, the report said.

No fresh death due to the deluge has been reported today.

As many as 159 people have lost their lives in this year's floods.

While the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat, the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Jia Bharali river at NT Road crossing in Sonitpur, the ASDMA said.