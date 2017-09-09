RANCHI: Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu today said the ballot and not the bullet is the solution to the Maoist violence and exhorted the people not to encourage forces who indulge in violence.

“Keep afar those who indulge in violence. Don’t give them encouragement ... There is no right for anyone to carry a gun in a democracy except the police and the armed forces.

There is no right to any one in taking law in their hands," he said at a programme here.

Speaking about Maoists, the vice-president said that their principles and ideologies may be different and if they are confident about them, they should go to the people, get the mandate and become minister or chief minister.

"In a democracy mandate should be respected but if they (Maoists) say they cannot wait till then and so they pick up guns, then the same gun will end their lives," he said adding "The gun is not solution."

Turning to human rights’ groups, he said they criticise when Maoists are killed but remain silent when common people and the security forces are killed. "This is not human rights."

"Security to common people is important for us. So long tension has not ended there would not be attention in development. So, peace is required for development. Don’t give encouragement to such movements.

Stating that violence is a hindrance to development, he said the Jharkhand government has controlled Maoist violence. "It (Jharkhand government) has done good work and is doing good work," he said and asked all people to come together and make efforts in eradicating mindless violence.

"I have full faith that people of Jharkhand are with the democratic system and will keep such evil forces far,” he said and getting rid of the fear of the gun early would benefit for Jharkhand.