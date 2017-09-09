NEW DELHI: The likes of Ravindra Gaikwad and Divakar Reddy may take note. Unruly and ill-mannered passengers can now be banned from flying for a period ranging from three months to lifetime by airline operators. The government made the announcement while releasing the revised Civil Aviation Rules (CAR).

The rules would apply to anyone who misbehaves in an aircraft, be it passengers, VVIPs or even the airline crew, said Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Though the plan for a no-fly list has been in the offing from a long time, the demand for the same gained momentum in recent times after several cases of misbehaviour, mostly by politicians, were reported.

Unruly behaviour, according to the new rules, has been segregated into three categories — verbal, physical and life threatening. Accordingly, the duration of the ban will vary, said the minister.

The list of unruly passengers identified by airline operators would be shared with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and be published on the aviation regulator’s website.

The Home Ministry is also expected to contribute to the list with the names of persons considered to be a security threat.

Interestingly, no airline would be bound by the no-fly list of another operator, but it may choose to ban those declared unruly by other carriers. The no-fly list would be optional for foreign airlines.

The decision of imposing a ban would be taken by an independent three-member committee of the flight operator concerned. The committee, headed by a retired District and Sessions judge, could have members from passenger or consumer associations, or retired officials of the Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum. It would probe the offence and prescribe a ban within 30 days.

After the committee’s ruling, both parties would have the liberty to file an appeal against the decision before an appellate committee formed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It would be chaired by a retired High Court judge and have a representative from a passengers association and a representative of the air-

line not below the rank of vice-president.

Ravindra Gaikwad

The issue of a no-fly list first became popular after the Shiv Sena MP physically abused an Air India employee in March. He claimed to have beaten the crew member with his slipper “25 times” for not being given a business class seat on an all-economy plane

Divakar Reddy

In June, a TDP MP allegedly created ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport after he reported late to catch a flight to Hyderabad. The airline had denied him boarding as check-in had closed. However, Reddy managed to get his way and catch the same flight

Pappu Yadav

In 2005, an air hostess claimed that Bihar leader Pappu Yadav misbehaved with her after she asked him not to throw leftovers in the aisle