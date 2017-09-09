NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday said it has formed a committee to investigate the brutal murder of a seven-year-old student in Ryan International school in Gurugram.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar called it an "unfortunate incident".

Pradhuman, a Class 2 student, was found dead on Friday by a school staffer in the washroom with his throat slit. A knife, presumably the murder weapon, was found near the body.

"We have formed a committee to investigate the incident," a CBSE official said.

The official said more details would be provided later. He added the school would submit its reply on the incident to the board by Saturday evening.

"The brutal murder of a seven-year-old student is an unfortunate incident," Javadekar said, adding it is like a warning to people and schools.

He told reporters that such incidents has raised alarms for parents and school management over the safety of children.

"Investigation is going on and police have arrested an accused. I hope that justice will be served," the minister said.

He also said that it is a matter of concern for every school.