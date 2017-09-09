NEW DELHI: The Congress made two key appointments, posting Deepak Babaria as the new in charge of Madhya Pradesh and naming Lok Sabha member from Assam Sushmita Dev to steer the women’s wing.

Both Deepak and Sushmita are considered to be close aides of vice president Rahul Gandhi, who is tipped to take over the reins of the party from his mother and party chief Sonia Gandhi next month.

Babaria, who belongs to Gujarat, has been an AICC secretary and will replace Mohan Prakash as the new general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh.

Zubair Khan and Sanjay Kapoor will assist Babaria as AICC secretaries in MP. Khan, a former Rajasthan lawmaker, has been looking after Uttar Pradesh as an AICC secretary under in charge Ghulam Nabi Azad while Kapoor is a former UP lawmaker.

The changes in Madhya Pradesh are significant as the Congress is desperate to return to power in the BJP-ruled state, which will have assembly polls next year. However, infighting among the state leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia continues to be a stumbling block towards a Congress success in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said following a new central team, state unit chief Arun Yadav may also be changed soon to prepare for the next assembly polls.

According to sources, while Kamal Nath wants to be the MP unit chief, Rahul Gandhi prefers Scindia for the job. Digvijaya is set to start his apolitical six month-long Narmada foot march from September 30.

The party recently had an opportunity to recharge the workers after six farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur district but failed to capitalise on the tragedy which had put chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the backfoot.

For Sushmita, her task is clearly cut out—to take the women’s wing forward. Outgoing Mahila Congress chief Shobha Oza was personally selected by Rahul after he became vice president in 2013.

Sushmita is the daughter of party veteran and former union minister Santosh Mohan Dev, who passed away recently. As Lok Sabha member from Silchar, she has been part of Rahul’s shouting brigade in the lower house of parliament and was made a party spokesperson last year.

Sushmita also ran a campaign to remove GST from sanitary napkins and even petitioned finance minister Arun Jaitley over the issue