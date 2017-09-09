MUZAFFARNAGAR: A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his head was gunned down in an encounter with the police in Kakroli police station area in the district, police said today.

Acting on a tip off, police gunned down Nadeem last evening, SP (rural) Ajay Sehdev said.

Nadeem, carrying Rs 15,000 reward, was wanted in 15 cases of loot and murder, Sehdev said.

He was arrested on Tuesday and was being produced before a court in civil lines area when he escaped from the custody, he said.