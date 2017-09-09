CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Police have launched a probe into the suicide of a Dera Sacha Sauda sect follower in Charkhi Dadri district, a police official said on Saturday.

The victim, Sombir's, body was recovered by family members from a well in Balkara village.

Family members told the police that Sombir was under stress in the past few days as he had got 12 acres of his land registered in the name of the Dera.

He was made a partner in the resort constructed inside the sect headquarters near Sirsa town by the now jailed chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Ram Rahim is in prison after being sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for rape by a CBI special court.