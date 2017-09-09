SIWAN: Four labourers died due to asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank in Bihar's Siwan district.

Four labourers went inside a choked septic tank at a residence of an individual in Vivekanand Nagar under Mahadev police outpost and died due to asphyxiation, District Magistrate Dharmendra Prasad said.

While three died on the spot, one succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, the DM said.