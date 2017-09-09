SHOPIAN: A 19-year-old girl suffered injuries during the encounter between the terrorists and the security forces in Imam Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Saturday.

The injured girl Khusboo Jan, residence of Shopian has been shifted to the nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, a terrorist has been killed and another one injured during the encounter between the terrorists and the security forces.

The injured terrorist is reportedly still holed up in the area.

“One terrorist was killed and second one is injured who is holed up there,” IG Kashmir Munir Khan said.

Earlier, the terrorists attacked the army vehicle here. In retaliatory fire the unidentified terrorist was killed.

Operation is still underway. Further details are awaited.