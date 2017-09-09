PANAJI: Goa Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai has said the state government will take action against land owners, who are illegally converting their orchard land into settlements.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting here yesterday, chaired by Sardesai.

"First Information Report (FIR) will be lodged against land owners and project developers, if they are found to be illegally using orchard land for conversion (into other property)," the minister said.

Sardesai said such cases are being brought into the government's notice from places like Poriem, Valpoi in Sattari taluka, Nagoa-Verna in Mormugao, Curtorim in Salcette taluka and Canacona village, where many developers, land owners are converting orchard land without taking proper permission from the town and country planning department.

He said an FIR has been filed against a land owner in Poriem village of Sattari taluka, in connection with such a violation.

In the case of Poriem village, the department has taken action under section 49 of Town and Country Planning Act.