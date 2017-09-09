NEW DELHI: With landfill sites around residential areas becoming a cause of concern, the Centre Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has now come up with detailed guidelines for abatement of odour from municipal waste disposal facilities in cities and called for initiating legislative norms for creating baseline data on odour.

No regulation has been made till now for abatement and control of odour which is now becoming a major problem in urbanization and industrialization. In urban areas, odour related issues are mainly related with municipal waste disposal facilities.

Municipal solid waste management continues to remain a major problem in India. India annually generates 62 million tonnes of solid waste, only 43 million tonnes is collected and 12 million tonnes is treated.

With landfill sites in almost all metro cities near to residential areas, the guidelines recommend that selection of landfill site should be integrated with the urban development planning so that even expansions of city in next two or three decades are not encompassing the selected municipal solid waste site.

The CPCB has also suggested a green belt around landfill sites and planting appropriate plant species for vegetation cover to assist in reducing odours from decomposed waste.

According to CPCB, efforts have been made to develop guidelines on odour monitoring and management in urban municipal solid waste landfill site, incorporating protocol for sampling and analysis of odour and odorous compound and odour dispersion modeling.

The guidelines have been prepared keeping in view of the various mandatory and statutory provisions and the climatic conditions that accelerate biodegradation of organic wastes. This is the first initiative by CPCB to address odour problems by a scientific investigation way.

According to the pollution control body, odour emissions affect quality of life leading to psychological stress and symptoms such as insomnia, loss of appetite and irrational behavior.