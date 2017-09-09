LUCKNOW: Amidst speculation that Honeypreet Insaan, the adopted daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh may being trying to flee to Nepal, the police of Siddharthnagar district in Uttar Pradesh have put all their police stations on alert. According to superintendent of police Satendra Kumar, posters with Honeypreet’s photo have been stuck at public places and police stations across the district.

Charged with sedition, Honeypreet has been on the run from the day Ram Rahim was jailed for rape. She is also wanted for attempting to spring the Dera chief from custody.

Suspicion about Honeypreet’s movements on the Nepal border gained ground after the recovery of an unclaimed vehicle registered in Punjab near the Gaurifanta police station in Lakhimpur Kheri district.