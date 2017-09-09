SRINAGAR: A gunbattle broke out between militants and security forces today in Shopian district of south Kashmir, police said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Barbugh in Imam Sahib area of Shopian this evening after getting information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The ultras opened fire on the search party, triggering a gunbattle, the official said. No casualty has been reported so far.