J-K: Gunbattle between security forces, militants in Shopian
By Online Desk | Published: 09th September 2017 07:34 PM |
Last Updated: 09th September 2017 08:25 PM | A+A A- |
SRINAGAR: A gunbattle broke out between militants and security forces today in Shopian district of south Kashmir, police said. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation at Barbugh in Imam Sahib area of Shopian this evening after getting information about presence of militants there, a police official said.
The ultras opened fire on the search party, triggering a gunbattle, the official said. No casualty has been reported so far.